IPL 2022: Dale Steyn gets shirt signed by CSK skipper MS Dhoni; internet in awe

Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni continues to be one of the most celebrated cricketers across the globe. Much to everyone's expectation, Dhoni was the main man at Pune’s MCA Stadium on Sunday night, where a sea of yellow army turned up to watch the man in action after getting back the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja. With Dhoni at helm, Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad.

Post match, during the customary meet and greet sessions between both the two teams, the CSK captain was seen sharing some tips with young SRH players Umran Malik and Nicholas Pooran.

But what caught everyone’s eye was legendary pacer Dale Steyn meeting Dhoni and even getting a t-shirt signed by the former India captain. The legendary Proteas fast bowler, who is now part of SunRisers’ support staff, approached Dhoni with a request for an autograph. The CSK captain obliged and signed his orange jersey. It was a special moment as this involved none other than a former cricketer of the game instead of a common fan.

Pictures of Steyn taking Dhoni’s autograph has gone viral on the internet and fans have been expressing their emotions on seeing the two legends in one frame.

Several other SRH players also came forward and took autographs from Dhoni after the match. Few of them also spent some time with the CSK captain, asking him about various aspects of the game.

In Sunday's match, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s brilliant six-hitting exhibition and a four-wicket haul from Mukesh Choudhary helped CSK notch up a 13-run win over SRH.

