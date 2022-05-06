IPL 2022: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey recalls special moment when MS Dhoni got emotional in 2018

Former Australia batsman and Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey recently recalled watching an emotional MS Dhoni just ahead of the 2018 season as one of his favourite moments with the team. Hussey has been a part of two IPL titles under the CSK captain.

While sharing his favourite memories of the Yellow Army, former CSK star Hussey was reminded of Dhoni’s inspiring speech at the start of the 2018 edition.

CSK shared a special video wherein Hussey was talking to former teammate Matthew Hayden in a ‘Super Reunion’. During the session, Hussey stated that the skipper had tears in his eyes, while marking the start of a “special” season.

“I think probably the 2018 season. We were out of the competition for two years. We came back and I remember MS giving a speech right at the start of the season. He actually started tearing; tears were coming out of his eyes and I remember thinking, ‘Something special is happening here’,” Hussey told Hayden.

Highlighting more about the special season, the Yellow Army’s batting coach asserted that Dhoni played unbelievably well throughout the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Watch the video here:

The year 2018 was special for CSK as they returned into the cash-league after being banned for two-years due to the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Despite all past controversies, Dhoni led the franchise to its third IPL win the same year.

CSK is the first franchise in IPL to win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. Till date, the Super Kings have won four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. They have also finished in the top-four of the league 11 times, all under Dhoni’s captaincy.

Meanwhile, in this edition of the league, CSK have lost seven out of their 10 matches so far. The chances of them making it to the playoffs are very slim. The MS Dhoni-led squad will next face Delhi Capitals on 8 May, Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.