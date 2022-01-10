IPL 2022 could be held entirely in Maharashtra or overseas due to COVID-19 surge, say reports

The worsening COVID-19 situation in the country has also had an impact on cricket. As the number of COVID cases in India has witnessed a steep surge, the BCCI has cancelled several domestic tournaments. This year too, the virus threatens to have an impact on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Generally, the IPL is organised in a home and away format. This year, there are two new franchises, taking the total number of teams to 10. However, it is unlikely that the tournament will be played in 10 venues due to the pandemic.

Keeping in mind the spike in COVID cases, the Indian cricket board is looking to stage this year's entire IPL in Maharashtra itself. According to a report in The Times of India, the Board is planning to organise the T20 league across four venues - Brabourne Stadium and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje near Pune.

As per an India Today report, the Indian cricket's parent body is also exploring options to host the IPL overseas but hosting it in India remains their priority. "We are exploring all options which include overseas IPL as well," India Today quoted a source as saying. "But our focus is to host IPL in India for sure. As of now, our priority is auction, we will soon take a call," the source added.

In 2020, the entire season of IPL was organised in UAE. While, in 2021, the BCCI was forced to stop the tournament mid-way and postpone it as COVID breached the bio-bubble. The rest of the matches were played in UAE later in the year. The Indian cricket board also hosted the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

Reports suggest that the Board is also likely to host the mega auction for the 2022 season in February in Bengaluru. And, the 15th edition of the much-awaited tournament is expected to kick off in March.