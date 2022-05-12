IPL 2022: Conway unable to review LBW decision in CSK-MI clash thanks to power failure at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings has always been among the marquee fixtures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, the clash between two of the most successful sides in the league's history producing some of the most memorable contests over the years, including multiple finals.

While the meeting between the two sides turned out to be a close affair earlier this season, the second edition of what is dubbed the IPL 'El Clasico' got off to a bizarre start after MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium experienced a powercut. Yes, a power failure at one of the most iconic cricketing venues in the nation.

While a power failure isn't anything new to cricket in general and Indian venues in particular, the unfortunate incident did play a part in an unfortunate dismissal that contributed to a CSK top-order failure.

Unlucky for Devon Conway, the ball was missing leg stump. He couldn't take the DRS due to powercut in the stadium.

Opener Devon Conway, who has been enjoying a fantastic run with the four-time champions in his debut IPL season, was trapped leg-before in the second delivery of the innings off Australian left-arm pacer Daniel Sams' bowling.

And the South African-born New Zealand batter would've taken the review right away, had it not been for the fact that the Decision Review System (DRS) was unavailable throughout the duration of the power cut at the venue.

The review, in fact, was still not available when Robin Uthappa, who had been opening alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad earlier in the season before shifting down the order to make way for Conway at the top, was trapped LBW for 1 off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling the very next over.

However, while the ball appeared to be sliding down leg in Conway's case, this one looked like it would have crashed into the off stump.

Power returned at the venue shortly after Uthappa's dismissal, with the scorecard reading a disastrous 5/3 at the end of the second over. The trouble began after one of the floodlight towers went dark, which led to a delayed start.

CSK continued to lose wickets at regular intervals thereafter, getting reduced 65/6 at the halfway stage with MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo at the centre.

While MI's hopes of reaching the playoffs have been extinguished, CSK have to win the game if they are to stay in contention for a top-four finish at the end of the group stage.

