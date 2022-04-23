IPL 2022: Controversy erupts during DC-RR match as Rishabh Pant asks batters to walk-off

A huge controversy erupted in the final over of the Friday IPL 2022 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, which was played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing a massive target of 223, Delhi brought down the equation to 36 from the last over which was bowled by Obed McCoy. Delhi's Rovman Powell smashed the first two balls for sixes bringing down the equation to 24 from the last four balls.

The third ball of the over which was a full toss was also hit over the mid-wicket for a six, but this is when the controversy struck. The full toss that was close to the waist height was not deemed a no-ball by the onfield umpires and they also did not refer to the third umpire for a check.

DC's Kuldeep Yadav who was at the non-striker's end started asking for a check and later Powell joined in, however, the umpires stood their ground. The Delhi dugout though had a different opinion as many including Pravin Amre and David Warned started signaling a no-ball from there. Later, DC skipper Rishabh Pant started gesturing Kuldeep and Powell to come out.

Amre, one of the members of DC's coaching staff, also ran onto the field to have a word with the umpires but he was sent back.

On the next three deliveries, DC could only collect two more runs with Powell getting out on the final ball of the match as RR won by 15 runs.

Talking about the whole controversy at the post-match presentation ceremony, Pant said, "I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control.

"Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that. I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess."

