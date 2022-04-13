IPL 2022: ‘Controlled aggression at its best’ — Twitter reacts as Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa power CSK to first win

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's smashing 165-run partnership set the platform for Chennai Super Kings to register their first win of the season after four losses. CSK had posted 216 runs at the end of their 20 overs and despite Dinesh Karthik’s heroics, RCB fell short by 23 runs.

Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first. At the end of the powerplay, CSK were reduced to 36/2 with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali back in the dugout. Shivam Dube was promoted ahead of Ambati Rayudu and after a watchful start, he shifted gears and got great support from Robin Uthappa.

Incidentally, CSK had scored 60 runs in the first 10 overs. Then they went on to add 156 runs in the final 10 overs. Shivam Dube fell short of his century by 5 runs and stayed unbeaten on 95.

Royal Challengers Bangalore never got going in the match. At the end of the powerplay overs, RCB were already struggling at 42 for 3. CSK’s spinners continued to wrest control in the middle overs and when Ravindra Jadeja castled Glenn Maxwell, CSK were firmly in control of the match.

Suyash Prabhudessai was superb in his first match and made an impressive 34 runs off 18 balls. He was, however, dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Shahbaz Ahmed continued his fine form and played a superb knock of 41 runs. Also, Dinesh Karthik continued his form this season and smashed a 14-ball 34 but once he was dismissed, CSK clinched the match. Maheesh Theekshana finished with impressive figures of 4 for 33.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Chennai Super Kings clinched their first win of the season:

Parthiv Patel was impressed with Moeen Ali’s spell:

Harbhajan Singh was all praise for Maheesh Theekshana:

Wasim Jaffer shared a meme that summarized the game perfectly:

Sachin Tendulkar hailed the batting of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa:

Here are other reactions from the match:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.