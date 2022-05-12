IPL 2022: 'Complete dominance', Twitterati hail MI's clinical bowling unit for dismantling CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were all out for 97 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and found the MI bowlers too hot to handle at the Wankhede Stadium.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.

For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22).

Earlier, the match got off to a bizarre start as a power failure at the Wankhede resulted in the Decision Review System being unavailable for the first two overs, in addition to delaying the start. CSK lost three wickets inside those two overs, two of which were LBW dismissals.

Opener Devon Conway's LBW dismissal, off Daniel Sams' bowling in the second delivery of the evening, looked like it was sliding down leg, but was still adjudged out, and the Kiwi batter couldn't take it upstairs due to reasons beyond his control.

Mumbai Indians earlier made two changes to their lineup, bringing in Hritik Shokeen and uncapped South African Tristan Stubbs, while leaving out Murugan Ashwin and West Indian icon Kieron Pollard.

Here are some of the top reactions to MI's clinical bowling performance against CSK:

That delivery from @Jaspritbumrah93 to dismiss @robbieuthappa would have dismissed 99/100 batters.. The escapee would have perhaps got a streaky boundary!#IPL2022#CSKvsMI — Woorkeri Raman (@wvraman) May 12, 2022

MI to CSK right now ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1WWLUCC9ah — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 12, 2022

Mumbai Indians were just too good tonight with the ball. They've dismissed a team for 97 who have scored most 200+ scores in IPL 2022 (4). Just splendid display by Rohit and his men. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2022

CSK have lost their 6th wicket now for just 39. What a night for MI bowlers, complete dominance. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2022

