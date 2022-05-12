Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022: 'Complete dominance', Twitterati hail MI's clinical bowling unit for dismantling CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were all out for 97 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and found the MI bowlers too hot to handle at the Wankhede Stadium.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.

For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22).

Earlier, the match got off to a bizarre start as a power failure at the Wankhede resulted in the Decision Review System being unavailable for the first two overs, in addition to delaying the start. CSK lost three wickets inside those two overs, two of which were LBW dismissals.

Opener Devon Conway's LBW dismissal, off Daniel Sams' bowling in the second delivery of the evening, looked like it was sliding down leg, but was still adjudged out, and the Kiwi batter couldn't take it upstairs due to reasons beyond his control.

Mumbai Indians earlier made two changes to their lineup, bringing in Hritik Shokeen and uncapped South African Tristan Stubbs, while leaving out Murugan Ashwin and West Indian icon Kieron Pollard.

Here are some of the top reactions to MI's clinical bowling performance against CSK:

   

   

Updated Date: May 12, 2022 22:00:07 IST

