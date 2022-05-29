IPL 2022 closing ceremony: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman to perform at the event

The IPL 2022 is all set to have a grand and star-studded closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29th May 2022.

TCM Platform has been appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the agency that will plan and conceptualize the event.

“It is indeed an honour and a privilege to be given this mandate in this very special year. Cricket is deeply embedded in the fabric of our nation and creatively we bring the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence and the history of our cricketing achievements together. This is also the year that two new teams have joined the league – truly representative of the diversity of the nation with a singular passion for cricket” said Chanda Singh, Director, TCM Platform.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman will be the highlight of the 30-minute show while the dance sequences will be choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

“We have mapped every second of our thirty minutes event to entertain, enthral, delight and pay tribute to the country, to the game that we are so passionate about and to the legends that define its history.” Said Ria Agnihotri, Project lead of the Ceremony.

“For the first time we will use broadcast Augmented Reality to bring alive the different eras of cricket. Along with AR Rahman, this will be a befitting homage to the 15 years of IPL and to game that has given us so much," said Arati Singh, Content Director of the Ceremony.

TCM Platform MD Lokesh Sharma thanked BCCI for the opportunity. "TCM Platform won the mandate with a strong concept, backed by superb talent choices and a reputation for perfection in execution. We thank The BCCI for this opportunity and we hope to make this a benchmark event in this very special year for our nation," he said.

Debutants Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final. The Hardik Pandya-led GT are aiming to win their first title, while RR are in the final for the first time since 2008 when they won the trophy under Shane Warne's captaincy.

