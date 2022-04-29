IPL 2022: Chetan Sakariya brings out 'Black Panther' and 'Goku' celebration after dismissing Aaron Finch

Delhi Capitals won their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in some style and the changes they made to the playing XI yielded rich dividends for Rishabh Pant-led side. One of the inclusions for this match was young pacer Chetan Sakariya, who was making his debut for the Capitals.

He replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the squad and created an immediate impact on the match. The left-handed bowler shared the new ball and sent back Aaron Finch with this third delivery of the spell. And then, he went on to enact the ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Goku’ style.

The pacer enacted the ‘Wakanda Forever’ styled celebration from the popular Marvel sci-fiction movie Black Panther. He then stopped in his tracks and went on to strike a pose from the popular anime character Goku’s style. And as always, the cricket fans lapped up the celebration and the video took the Internet by storm.

Watch video:

Sakariya made a name for himself when he played for the Rajasthan Royals last season and such was his impressive performance that he went on to make his debut for India later last year. He was not retained by Rajasthan and was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.20 crore at the IPL mega auction in February this year.

This early wicket worked a treat for Delhi Capitals as they applied a lot of pressure on KKR. Axar Patel got the second wicket when he got rid of Venkatesh Iyer in the 5th over. KKR found themselves in a hole when they were at 29/2 at the end of the powerplay and were further reduced to 37/4 after eight overs. Kuldeep Yadav then stepped up and dismissed Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine in successive deliveries.

KKR ended with 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs and Delhi Capitals sealed the match with an over to spare.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.