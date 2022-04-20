IPL 2022: 'Chennai’s loss is Bangalore’s gain’ Hazlewood, Faf star in RCB's victory over LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their winning ways in the IPL with a 18-run victory over KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. With this win, RCB registered their fifth victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Faf du Plessis-led squad has jumped to the second spot in the points table.

KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field. Du Plessis and Anuj Rawat opened the batting for RCB. Sri Lankan bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck gold in the first over itself by dismissing Rawat and former captain Virat Kohli with a golden duck. This totally shook RCB’s top-order.

Then Glenn Maxwell walked out and took on the LSG bowlers. He tried his best to stay at the crease but soon got out after 23 off 11 deliveries. Faf kept his cool and led the counterattack scoring 96 off 64 balls, he took his team to 181/6.

When LSG came out to bat, they could not stay strong as they lost South African batter Quinton de Kock for 3. Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul were the only two hitters who looked steady against the RCB bowlers. But somehow both failed to score big.

KL Rahul got out for 30 while Pandya scored 42 off 28 deliveries. Chasing a target of 182, the Super Giants lacked momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood was the star of the match for the Royal Challengers as his 4/25 helped RCB win.

Soon after the win for RCB, here’s how former cricketers and experts reacted:

All-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his delight over RCB’s win and stated that despite losing two wickets in the first over, the team attained victory.

Former cricketer R Vinay Kumar called it an outstanding performance by RCB. He was all praise for Hazlewood’s spell.

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also hailed Hazelwood for his brilliant performance.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra remarked ‘Chennai’s loss is Bangalore’s gain,’ referring to both Hazlewood and du Plessis being a part of the Chennai Super Kings earlier.

Here are few more reactions:



Currently, RCB are second on the points table with 10 points, while LSG have fallen to the fourth position with 8 points.

