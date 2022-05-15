IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Mumbai Weather Update

A top-two finish will be on Gujarat Titans' agenda when they take on Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. GT are so far the only team to have secured a playoff berth and are currently sitting on top of the points table with 18 points in 12 matches.

The Hardik Pandya-led side secured a playoff berth with a comfortable 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants and now they will look to stay on top with victories in their remaining two matches.

GT will face CSK, a side which is already out of playoff race. But as former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock stated that it won't be the right thing to take them lightly. CSK still is a quality side and under MS Dhoni's leadership, they are aiming to build a strong team for the future.

CSK were bowled out for 97 in their last encounter against MI. The defending champions would like to put on a good show and end the tournament on a high.

Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh have done a great job in the absence of Deepak Chahar while Maheesh Theekshana has taken care of the spin department. It is expected to be a warm and sunny day on Sunday with temperatures hovering between 26-32 degrees Celsius. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport. The wind speed can go up to 37 km/hr in the evening.

Weather Report

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

