IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update

Chennai Super Kings will face the in-form Delhi Capitals in the second encounter of Sunday’s doubleheader at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Stadium. While the playoff hopes for the Yellow Army have almost been finished, the Capitals will be aiming to get a step closer to the top four spots.

Bringing back Captain Cool on the leadership chair could not bring the luck for the defending champions CSK. They have only managed to win three games in their ten outings.

Chennai Super Kings fell 13 runs short in their last must-win match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team's middle-order couldn’t manage to stay on the crease while chasing down a target of 174 runs. The three-wicket haul of RCB's Harshal Patel did not help matters.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals’ last match against Kane Williamson’s Hyderabad unit was a sheer joy for the side. David Warner and Rovman Powell put up a spectacular show to post 207 runs on board. Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed were brilliant with the ball and managed to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 186 for 8 wickets.

Weather Report:

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Sunday evening. But there is no chance of rain during this Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 28 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 58-77 percent.

Possible Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni , Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.