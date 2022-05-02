IPL 2022: Captain MS Dhoni loses cool at Mukesh Choudhary in SRH vs CSK clash

Chennai Super Kings seem to have got their momentum back with MS Dhoni once again assuming captaincy of the Yellow Army. The team bounced back from its recent defeats with a 13-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The game stretched into a nail-biting final over as fans were eager to know if CSK would get back its Midas touch under ‘Thala’ Dhoni. However, there was a moment in the match when the ‘Captain Cool’ seemed to have lost his cool.

The incident took place in the final over when CSK bowler Mukesh Choudhary bowled a leg-side delivery to SRH batter Nicholas Pooran. The delivery was declared a wide. Dhoni was seen furiously gesticulating towards the fielders on the offside, indicating that Choudhary should have gone wide of off-stump in his delivery.

The 25-year-old was then smashed for two consecutive sixes by Pooran. But the effort came in too late for SRH, as they lost the encounter by 13 runs. Mukesh Choudhary scalped 4 wickets for 46 runs in the game, emerging as the best bowler for CSK.

Speaking at the post-match conference, the young bowler stated that Dhoni had told him “to bowl stump to stump and not try anything fancy” before the start of the final over.

As for Captain Cool himself, the wicketkeeper-batter stated that he only had one piece of advice for all bowlers in T20 cricket. “I always told my bowlers, you may get hit for 4 sixes in an over, but the 2 balls that you save - ultimately in a high-scoring game - those are the 2 deliveries that will help you win the game,” he asserted in the post-match interview.

Dhoni explained his point, elaborating that after giving away 3-4 sixes in an over, many bowlers feel like they should just “get done with it”. However, if they get hit for a four instead of a six, even that could help them in the match. The CSK skipper added that while he doesn’t know if bowlers believe in the theory “but it really works.”

With this win, Chennai Super Kings have registered their third victory in the tournament. They will clash with Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore next.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.