IPL 2022: 'Captain change, result change' — Twitter reacts as Dhoni-led CSK beat SRH

MS Dhoni was back at the helm for the Chennai Super Kings and with his arrival, the defending champions stamped their dominance as they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in Sunday's match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out to open with Devon Conway and the duo looked in imperious form. While Gaikwad stole the show with a breath-taking innings of 99, Devon Conway, after a slow start, kicked on with a brilliant 85 as they powered CSK to 202 for the loss of 2 wickets in the first innings.

In response, the Sunisers Hyderabad got off to a flying start as they were on 46 at the end of 4 overs. They added 50 runs for the first wicket and this was when Mukesh Chaudhary brought CSK back in the contest as he got rid of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi off consecutive deliveries.

At the end of powerplay overs, SRH were at 58 for 2. MS Dhoni was in his elements as CSK snuck in few quite overs of spin in the middle phase. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran kept the required rate in check and frequent boundaries kept SRH on track. However, Markram was dismissed by Mitchell Santner and then CSK was able to once again keep a lid on the scoring rate.

In the final five overs, SRH needed 72 runs and a lot of focus was on Nicholas Pooran. Mukesh came back and got rid of Shashank Singh and Washington Sundar to end with 4 wickets as SRH needed 50 runs off the final 2 overs.

Pooran reached his 50 off 29 deliveries, but the game was out of his reach and with two more sixes in the final over, he was able to reduce the margin of defeat for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

