IPL 2022: 'Brilliant', 'Fantastic knock'; Sanju Samson earns praise for blazing 47 against GT in Qualifier 1

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson gave the national selectors what the Indian team would be missing out on in the forthcoming T20I series against South Africa with a scintillating 47 off 26 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Samson was among the players overlooked by the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee when announcing the squad for the series that follows immediately after the IPL, and the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter would no doubt have felt gutted by that decision, having put in a series of consistent performances for the Royals this season and stepping up for his team when the likes of Jos Buttler failed to click.

Samson arrived at the crease after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second over, and got off the mark with a six off left-arm seamer Yash Dayal off his first delivery of the evening. What followed was an exhibition of some of the finest hitting of the cricket ball on display this season as Samson toyed with the Gujarat attack, collecting five fours and another couple of maximums — both collected off Alzarri Joseph's bowling.

Though he missed out on his half-century, which would have been his third this season, by a whisker, Samson did earn plenty of plaudits on microblogging website Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

6,0,4,0,0,0,4,4 by Sanju Samson in the first 8 balls. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2022

Who hits a six like that on the first ball?😳😳😳😳 Irrespective of whatever numbers he ends up with for Team India, Samson will go down as one of the most beautiful sights on the cricket field. #RRvsGT — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) May 24, 2022

Now that is some way to get off the mark. Samson gets off the mark with a six over long on. Length wrong from YD, be on length, on off, let the rest take care of itself. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 24, 2022

Fantastic knock by Samson. This is the sort of batting India needs from at least one of the top order- might not always come off, but modern T20 cricket demands this approach #GTvRR #IPL2022 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) May 24, 2022

Always selfless and always about the team. Sanju Samson is love ♥️ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) May 24, 2022

Brilliant from Sanju Samson. T20 cricket isn't measured in usual landmarks like 50s. It is about the impact you make. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2022

The debate shouldn't be 'should Sanju Samson be in India's T20I squad?' It should be 'is Sanju Samson India's best T20 batter?'#IPL2022 — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) May 24, 2022

