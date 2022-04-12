IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls second-most expensive opening over by an SRH bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't have the best of starts in the game against Gujarat Titans on Monday night at the DY Patil Stadium. And he ended up creating an unwanted record — bowling the second-most expensive first over by a Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was handed the first over. He ended up conceding 16 runs in the over (17 in all with a leg bye included). The record for the most expensive first over for SRH is held by Dale Steyn who had conceded 17 runs in the first over against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar didn't get his lines right. There was swing on offer and he didn't get the control right.

The pacer started off well with the first ball finding the outside edge of Gujarat Titans opener Matthew Wade off an outswinger. The edge flew wide of the second slip fielder and raced away to the third man fence. He then sprayed one down the leg side, out of Wade's reach and that of the keeper as the ball further swung away to reach the fine leg fence.

Bhuvneshwar then drifted one onto Wade's pads who failed in his flick shot but collected a leg bye. Bhuvneshwar struggled to get the line right with Shubman Gill on strike, as the next ball was sprayed full outside the off-stump for a WIDE. The pacer then came closer to the stumps and bowled an outswinger which Gill left alone. Another full outswinger was pushed to covers by Gill for a single. The next one was again off the radar. Bhuvneshwar dragged it way down the leg side, Wade failed to reach it but also the keeper as it swung away for another five WIDES. He finally got some control and bowled a lot closer to the off-stump. A length delivery was defended by Wade and one in the corridor of uncertainty was left alone.

The first over consisted of nine balls over as Bhuvneshwar conceded 16 off it, plus a leg bye.

The veteran pacer was, however, quick to shrug off the disappointment as he bounced back to pick up two wickets — that of Gill in his next over and then of the dangerous-looking Abhinav Manohar in his final over. He gave away 20 runs in his next three overs and finished with figures of 4-0-37-2. He also bowled a brilliant 19th over, giving away just seven runs besides dismissing Manohar.

The pacer helped SRH restrict GT to 162/7. In reply, Kane Williamson led from the front with a measured 46-ball 57 as he put on 64 with Abhishek Sharma (42 off 32) for the opening wicket. Nicholas Pooran then scored a quick-fire 34 off 18 to take SRH across the line in the final over.

