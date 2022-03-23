IPL 2022: BCCI to welcome 25 per cent capacity of fans back in stadiums

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to welcome fans back to stadiums for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic.

The IPL 2022 matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols, BCCI confirmed on Wednesday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on 26 March. This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome fans back to the stadiums.

Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

