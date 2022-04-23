Cricket fans at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium were in for a cracking final over during Gujarat Titans’ innings, when they took on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Opting to bat, GT put up 156/9 on board thanks to Hardik Pandya’s 67, but Andre Russell’s productive final over with the ball for KKR was what restricted GT to 156. The likes of Wriddhiman Saha (27) and David Miller (25) got off to starts but failed to convert them. GT were 151/5 in 19 overs before Andre Russell came to bowl the final over.

In the only over he bowled in the match, Russell picked four wickets and conceded just five runs.

For his final-over brilliance and bowling figures of 4/5, @Russell12A is our Top Performer from the first innings 👏 Have a look at his bowling summary here ✅#TATAIPL #KKRvGT pic.twitter.com/EyjE8spNK4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2022

Let’s take a look at his over, ball-by-ball wise:

19.1: Russell starts off with a slower ball on length, Abhinav Manohar, the batter on strike, goes for a huge slog but mistimes this one while looking to go big, only to find Rinku Singh taking the catch at deep midwicket.

19.2: Russell with a short ball around leg, Ferguson looks to connect on the pull and seems to have done well, but Rinku Singh at deep midwicket takes the catch again, who had to hang on for it just before the boundary rope. Rinku ensured he did not lose momentum there as his back leg almost touched the cushion after sealing the catch. Two in two balls for Russell.

19.3: Hat-trick ball for Russell, but doesn’t get so. Russell to Alzarri Joseph, it’s a full-length ball and on the pads, Alzarri has flicked this behind square for a single.

19.4: Russell with a slower ball outside off Tewatia manages to reach this and pulls through midwicket fence for a four.

19.5: A short-length, slow ball, Tewatia manages a cut in this one, but Rinku Singh rushes from sweeper cover and claims the catch. No hat-trick, but third wicket for Dre Russ.

19.6: A perfect yorker from Russell, and Yash Dayal, facing the final ball of the innings, looks to play this straight down the ground but hits this one straight to Russell, who completes the catch. Caught and bowled, and that’s a wrap to GT’s innings.

