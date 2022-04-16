IPL 2022: Axar Patel spills the beans on Rishabh Pant’s funny antics, says he makes 'weird noises' out of boredom

Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has always been one of the most entertaining figures - on and off the field. Earlier this week, his Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel let the cat out of the bag on Pant’s hilarious antics behind the stump.

On 'Breakfast with Champions' with Gaurav Kapur, Patel revealed the fun secret of Pant’s chatter and hilarious antics with the fielders around him. He also added that Pant can do anything to keep himself engaged, including making "weird sounds," when there is nothing important happening in the match.

According to Patel, Pant often surprises his teammates with unpredictable things like throwing gloves or randomly teasing fielders placed on the backward point and at slip.

The Delhi Capitals skipper also randomly asks questions to the players fielding around him and always tries to keep the whole squad entertained. "He'll randomly ask the fielder at point, 'Bro how's it going?'. The slip fielders are always ready, he can do anything all of a sudden," Patel added.

Patel also stated that fielders always keep themselves alert because Pant can do anything at any point of the match. He revealed that when Pant was asked about his behaviour, the wicketkeeper replied casually "Need some fun around, or I was getting bored otherwise."

While playing for the national team, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul cannot control Pant and his antics. But the young wicketkeeper tries to keep himself calm and quiet when Virat Kohli is around, according to Patel.

Axar and Pant have been part of the Delhi Capitals squad for years. The side won their last fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs. Delhi Capitals will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 16 April.

