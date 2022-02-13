IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Liam Livingstone most expensive overseas buy this auction; Ajinkya Rahane joins KKR

K Gowtham is the next name up
SOLD - Shivam Dube to CSK for 4 crore
The Mumbai all-rounder has gone off the radar. But teams have showed interest in getting Dube. His base price was 50 lakh but he gets . At first, three teams are interested - RR, Lucknow and Punjab Kings. CSK enter late with a 2.4 crore bid and battle it with PBKS and win it as well with the hammer going down at 4 crore.
Shivam Dube
- He has played in IPL for RCB and RR
- Last season he scored 64* off 42 against CSK to help RR win
Marco Jansen
- Was bought by MI in last year’s auction for 20 lacs
- He is the first player to born in the 2000s to be capped for South Africa.
- He picked up 19 wickets recently against India in the Test series.
Next up is Shivam Dube...His base price is 50 lakh
SOLD - Marco Jansen to SRH for 4.2 crore
Mumbai Indians straightaway lift the paddle and then Rajasthan Royals join in. There is a bidding war between the two but then RR back out. SRH jump in and fight it out with MI. MI are pretty strong in their pursuit but SRH finally clinch the deal at 4.2 crore
Odean Smith
- He is a bowling all-rounder. His T20 batting SR is 130.61 and has picked up 36 wickets at an economy rate of 8.94.
- He showed his all-round skills against India recently in ODIs
Next up is Marco Jansen
SOLD - Odean Smith to Punjab Kings for 6 crore
Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings start off the bidding battle and go up till 1.9 crore before SRH jump in and take the bidding war forward with PBKS. aT 3.6 crore, RR jump in to make if 3.80 crore and they battle it out with SRH but PBKS revive their interest and they go head to head with SRH and win the bid at 6 crore.
Vijay Shankar
- He has played for three IPL teams: CSK, Delhi, SRH
- He scored 199 runs at a SR of 130.92 in SMAT-2021/22.
SOLD - Liam Livingstone to Punjab Kings for 11.5 crore
KKR start off the bidding. CSK then jump in before Punjab Kings join the battle. KKR and PBKS take the battle forward and go up till 6.75 but in another twist Gujarat Titans join the race and they go head to head with PBKS till 10 crore. Then SRH jump in late but PBKS finally clinch the deal at 11.5 crore
A hard hitting batsman who can hit them out of the park and a handy leg spinner, Livingstone's stocks have been rising in the T20 arena. Last year, he hammered the fastest ever century by a England batsman when he hit a ton against Pakistan, off just 42 balls at Trent Bridge. He scored at a mind boggling strike rate of 178. 46 in the 2021 Men's Hundred competition, scoring 348 runs (highest run-getter) for Birmingham Phoenix at an average of 58.
He possesses a strike rate of 158.33 in T20Is. And has become a handy bowler in the middle overs for England. In T20Is, he's taken 12 wickets from 17 matches at 19.58 and a decent economy rate of 7.12.
SOLD - Ajinkya Rahane to KKR for 1 crore
KKR is the only bidder and Rahane goes at the base price of 1 crore.
Preview: A mind-boggling Rs 388.10 crore was spent on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction on 74 players including 20 overseas cricketers. Mumbai Indians for the first time in history broke the bank and went for a bid of over Rs 10 crore as they bought Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore — the most expensive buy of the day.
A total of 10 players were bought for over Rs 10 crore, which has been the highest in a single edition of the auction. Lucknow Super Giants have been the biggest spenders so far as they have splashed out Rs 83.10 crore so far on 11 players. Punjab Kings so far have only spent Rs 61.35 crore out of their total purse on 11 players.
The second biggest purchase of the day was Deepak Chahar who went back to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore. Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.
Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore - Delhi Capitals), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore - Gujarat Titans), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore - Rajasthan Royals) and Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore - Lucknow Super Giants) were the other players to break the 10-crore mark.
The bargain deals of the day were IPL legend David Warner going for Rs 6.25 crore to Delhi Capitals and Quinton de Kock joining Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore.
Indian domestic players also made good money, Riyan Parag's went for Rs 3.80 crore to Rajasthan Royals, while Abhinav Manohar's got a Rs 2.60 crore deal from Gujarat Titans after doing well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
South Africa's U-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis who is also called the 'Baby AB' was brought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore.
After snapping up some of the biggest names on Day 1, franchises will look to complete their squads by making required purchases on Day 2 of the 2022 IPL mega auction. Some exciting names including Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills and Lungi Ngidi are yet to go under the hammer and that should make for another blockbuster auction day.
Click here to follow the comprehensive IPL auction 2022 coverage
The Delhi Capitals have retained four players — wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje.
Here are top players who are not part of IPL 2022 player auction.
Earlier, Ahmedabad had revealed their three picks before the mega auction. Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) were the three draft picks of the franchise.