Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2022: Andre Russell shines as KKR beat PBKS by six wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 2nd, 2022
  • 11:22:20 IST
Andre Russell in action against PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

Andre Russell in action against PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

Umesh Yadav of KKR celebrating the wicket of Harpreet Brar. Sportzpics

Umesh Yadav of KKR celebrating the wicket of Harpreet Brar. Sportzpics

Rahul Chahar's two wickets were not enough for PBKS as they went down by six wickets. Sportzpics

Rahul Chahar's two wickets were not enough for PBKS as they went down by six wickets. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 02, 2022 11:22:20 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: How KKR pressed self destruct button with ultra-aggressive approach and poor planning
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: How KKR pressed self destruct button with ultra-aggressive approach and poor planning

Good teams can move away from their primary plan based on the conditions and the opposition. On Wednesday evening, KKR seemed far too rigid and their unwillingness to alter their game plan resulted in a defeat.

IPL 2022: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer feels No 3 is his batting position, but he's 'ready to explore'
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer feels No 3 is his batting position, but he's 'ready to explore'

Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, said his style matches that of team coach Brendon McCullum's aggressive brand of cricket.

IPL 2022: Dropped from Sri Lanka team, Bhanuka Rajapaksa seeks meeting Virat Kohli to take fitness to next level
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Dropped from Sri Lanka team, Bhanuka Rajapaksa seeks meeting Virat Kohli to take fitness to next level

The 30-year-old announced his international retirement this January and withdrew it a week later on the insistence of authorities. However, he still missed the plane to India due to the same fitness issues, last month.