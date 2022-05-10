IPL 2022: Amid disappointment, Jasprit Bumrah relishes 'memorable evening' against KKR

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on a roll against Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium on Monday evening. The right-arm pacer rattled the Knight Riders' batting unit and returned with a fifer at the cost of just 10 runs in four overs. KKR scored 165/9 in 20 overs.
But the final result of the match didn't really go in MI's favour as they were bowled out for 113 and suffered yet another defeat in the competition.
Bumrah later took to Twitter and posted a picture of the ball with which he had scalped the five-wicket haul.
"Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless," the post read.
Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless 💯 pic.twitter.com/rdhJR46uBU
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 10, 2022
Talking about the game, KKR looked steady at one stage but the introduction of Bumrah again in 15th over pushed the side on the backfoot. The fast bowler peppered the batters with back of the length and short deliveries during his spell and didn't really let them cut loose.
Venkatesh Iyer scored 43 off 24 while Nitish Rana chipped in with a 26-ball 43. Later, the KKR bowlers got into the act and picked wickets at regular intervals to leave MI tottering at 102/7 before bundling them out. While Pat Cummins returned with figures of 3/22 in 4 overs, Ishan Kishan was the only batter for MI who showed some mettle and notched up a fifty.
