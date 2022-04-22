IPL 2022: Absolutely loving opening the innings with Prithvi Shaw, says David Warner

Senior Australia batsman David Warner has said that he is enjoying opening the innings with his Delhi Capitals' teammate Prithvi Shaw in the ongoing IPL season. Warner's new opening partner, Shaw, is in a sensational form, scoring 217 runs in six matches at a strike rate of over 170. Shaw has helped take the pressure off the senior Aussie in the powerplay and that has earned him a lot of praise from all quarters.

Speaking about his new opening partner, Warner said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, "I am absolutely loving it (opening innings with Shaw). Look how fast his hands are and his eyes are incredible. He's taken my quick twos out of the equation because he keeps dealing with boundaries. It's good that I don't have to run too much. Well, he sets the tone for us from ball one. In this format, it is very rare to see two guys go off, so that's something we keep at the back of our minds i.e. to keep playing positive and to the best of our abilities."

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann also lauded the right-handed batter from Mumbai for his aggressive batting in the ongoing tournament.

"Prithvi Shaw is a box office. He's having a simple game plan which is he's going to try and attack early. He never just looks to scratch around in the first few overs. When he's on-song, when he's firing, he's an incredible man to watch," he said

Meanwhile, former India pacer Irfan Pathan has praised Shaw for his technique and claimed the young batter reminds him of Virender Sehwag.

"Shaw's technique is amazing. He has this high backlift, which is very beautiful and that's how he generates such great timing. He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. There is always a glimpse of Sehwag when he plays those square cuts, those pulls and those straight drives. He makes even the best of deliveries look bad when he hits those boundaries beside mid-off, going on the backfoot.

"I think there are a handful of batsmen in today's time who can play shots like him. He is one of the most exciting batsmen in limited-overs to watch. He is capable of scoring runs at a healthy strike rate even under tense situations. He is a perfect hitter," Pathan said.

Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals on 22nd April. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

