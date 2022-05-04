IPL 2022: 'Aapke nirale hai darshan', Twitter all praise for Sai Sudharsan after his fighting maiden IPL fifty

Gujarat Titans' unheralded all-rounder Sai Sudharsan played a crucial knock for his side in an IPL 2022 league match on Tuesday as the TNPL batter scored a half-century to take his side to a respectable total of 143/8 after a top-order collapse against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Scoring an unbeaten 50-ball 65, the 21-year-old left-handed batter hit five fours and a six in a solo innings after skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to bat first backfired.

Sudharsan, who came to bat at No 3 after Shubman Gill (9) was run out off a direct hit, saw GT's top-order fall like a pack of cards as they were 44/3 by the seventh over. The young batter did his best to revive the innings with David Miller (11) and Rahul Tewatia (11) but his partners couldn't hold on to their wickets.

This left him to deal with the scoring alone at the fag end while wickets continued to fall at the other end.

His valiant efforts didn't go unnoticed as fans and experts took to Twitter to praise the new find of the season.

Sai Sudarshan apke nirale hai darshan. Another fine young talent 👏#GTvsPBKS #IPL2022 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 3, 2022

Former India pacer Vinay Kumar was in awe of the innings as well as he praised Indian cricket for producing such raw talents.

There is no dearth of upcoming talent in India. The more opportunities they will get, the more they will shine! Well played Sai Sudharsan. #GTvPBKS #IPL2022 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 3, 2022

Team India fan group, Bharat Army also praised Sudarshan for playing a sensible knock.

👏🏏 PLAYED WELL! The youngster took his time to settle and has anchored the innings well after the early fall of wickets in the powerplay! 💪 He ends the night with his maiden IPL fifty. 📸 IPL • #SaiSudharsan #GTvPBKS #PBKSvGT #IPL #IPL2022 #TATAIPL #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/c6AnmnL7Mk — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) May 3, 2022

20-year-old, consistent performer in TNPL 2021, got the opportunity in Gujarat in IPL, team under pressure and he shower his class - scored 64* runs from 50 balls including 5 fours and 1 six - second highest individual score is just 21. Well played, Sai Sudharsan. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 3, 2022

An ardent cricket lover also pointed out that this is the first time Sudarshan has scored a half-century in his senior career.

Sai Sudharsan scores the first fifty of his senior professional cricket career, across all formats. His previous highest score was 46 against Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.#IPL2022 #PBKSvGT — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) May 3, 2022

GT batters today :-

Sai Sudharsan - 65 runs off 50 balls

All others - 64 runs off 71 balls#IPL2022 #PBKSvGT — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) May 3, 2022