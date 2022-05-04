Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022: 'Aapke nirale hai darshan', Twitter all praise for Sai Sudharsan after his fighting maiden IPL fifty

IPL 2022: 'Aapke nirale hai darshan', Twitter all praise for Sai Sudharsan after his fighting maiden IPL fifty

Gujarat Titans' unheralded all-rounder Sai Sudharsan played a crucial knock for his side in an IPL 2022 league match on Tuesday as the TNPL batter scored a half-century to take his side to a respectable total of 143/8 after a top-order collapse against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Scoring an unbeaten 50-ball 65, the 21-year-old left-handed batter hit five fours and a six in a solo innings after skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to bat first backfired.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan raises his thumb after scoring maiden half century against Punjab Kings in Match 48 of IPL 2022 in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Sportzpics

Sudharsan, who came to bat at No 3 after Shubman Gill (9) was run out off a direct hit, saw GT's top-order fall like a pack of cards as they were 44/3 by the seventh over. The young batter did his best to revive the innings with David Miller (11) and Rahul Tewatia (11) but his partners couldn't hold on to their wickets.

This left him to deal with the scoring alone at the fag end while wickets continued to fall at the other end.

His valiant efforts didn't go unnoticed as fans and experts took to Twitter to praise the new find of the season.

Former India pacer Vinay Kumar was in awe of the innings as well as he praised Indian cricket for producing such raw talents.

Team India fan group, Bharat Army also praised Sudarshan for playing a sensible knock.

An ardent cricket lover also pointed out that this is the first time Sudarshan has scored a half-century in his senior career.

