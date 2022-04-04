IPL 2022: 'A side that entertains', Twitter hails Punjab Kings after dominant win over Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) disastrous start to this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as they were comprehensively beaten by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Punjab was asked to bat first and they lost their first two wickets for just 14. However, this is when Liam Livingstone joined Shikhar Dhawan and the duo added 95 runs for the third wicket. Livingstone finally came to the fore in the IPL and was absolutely marvellous. He smashed 60 runs in just 32 balls in an innings that included 5 fours and 5 maximums. Dhawan too contributed with a 24-ball 33.

From 109/2, Punjab Kings ended their innings on 180. In response, CSK had a horrendous start to their innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 1. He was then followed by Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja who were both dismissed for ducks as CSK was reduced to 36/5.

MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube tried to form a partnership, but they never found any momentum and eventually, CSK was bundled out for 126 and Punjab Kings won the match by 54 runs. Livingstone was declared player of the match as he followed a superb innings with a 2-wicket haul and in the bargain gave away 25 runs in 3 overs.

"Struggled with RR as well last year. Nice to have a performance like this," Livingstone said after the match, adding that bowling is something he really enjoys and have spent a lot of time on. "Been nice to contribute. Hopefully as the tournament goes on, my spin comes into play," he further said.

While PBKS ranks 4th in the points table, CSK is at the 9th position. Punjab will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) on 8 April and Chennai will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 9 April.

