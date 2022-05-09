IPL 2022: A look at Virat Kohli's golden duck dismissals this season

Indian batting star and Royal Challenger Bangalore cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday fell for his third golden duck of the IPL 2022, making him the 13th player to register three golden ducks in an IPL season.

A golden duck is when a batter is out off the very first delivery he faces in a match.

Only last month, Kohli had registered two back-to-back golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Dushmantha Chameera banged in a short-of-a-length ball which was outside off and leavable. Nine times out of ten, Kohli would have left it alone, irrespective of the format.

However, Kohli played it away from his body, giving a simple catch to Deepak Hooda at the backward point.

His second consecutive golden duck came against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he fell prey to Marco Jansen as he tried to drive the ball through mid-on and got a thick outside edge with the ball going straight into the hands of Aiden Markram at second slip.

On Sunday, opening the batting for RCB against the same team (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Kohli flicked the first ball of the first innings straight to short midwicket off left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

The latest duck is Kohli's sixth golden duck and ninth duck overall in the IPL.

The star batsman and former India captain has scored just 216 runs in 12 matches with just one half-century this season.

