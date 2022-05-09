IPL 2022: A look at all the five-wicket hauls this season

As the Indian Premier League is gearing up to reach its climax, fans have been wowed by several performances in the season so far. It is not just star batters like Jos Buttler or KL Rahul who have won hearts with their performances, but bowlers as well.

This season, fans have witnessed multiple five-wicket hauls by ace bowlers in the cash-rich league. So far three bowlers have achieved this milestone- pacer Umran Malik, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB vs SRH): Spinner Hasaranga picked up a five-for haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday’s match and ended his spell with 5/18. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner ran through the SRH's batting line-up, scalping dangerous players like Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh and Umran Malik.

Currently, Hasaranga has become the second player this season to get past the 20-wicket mark. He stands second in the list of Purple Cap contenders, just 1 wicket behind Yuzvendra Chahal (22).

Umran Malik (SRH vs GT): The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer displayed some exemplary fast-bowling skills against Gujarat Titans. Malik picked up the wickets of Shubman Gill, GT skipper Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar in the encounter, giving away only 25 runs. Most of his deliveries were close to 150 kmph. He was the only bowler from the Hyderabad-based franchise to get wickets in the game.

SRH bowling coach and fast bowling legend Dale Steyn was seen smiling with pride as Malik picked up wicket after wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR vs KKR): The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner seems to be ruling this season with his performances. Chahal has 22 wickets to his name in 11 fixtures so far. He also scalped a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul during RR's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowling sensation dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana in the contest.

Chahal ended his spell with figures of 5/40. With this superb bowling, the spinner joined Ajit Chandila, Shreyas Gopal, Pravin Tambe and Shane Watson in the elite list of RR players to achieve a hat-trick.