IPL 2022: 6,4,4,4,4,4 — Moeen Ali unleashes carnage, smashes 26 in one over off Trent Boult in RR vs CSK match

Rajasthan Royals' pacer Trent Boult was taken apart by Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali as the left-handed batter hammered him for 26 runs in one over.

Boult had provided the Royals with a good start after he removed Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the innings but Moeen, who came into bat at number three, looked in an aggressive mood as he began to dominate the RR bowling unit right from the word go.

Moeen unleashed an assault in the sixth over. Boult brought the first one into the left-hander on to his pads and Moeen dispatched it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.

The left-arm pacer then bowled an overpitched delivery and the batter just whipped it over the mid-wicket area to make it 10 off two balls. But the real action was yet to unveil.

Moeen followed this with another boundary through the same area as he flicked the slower one to fetch a four. Boult pulled the length back off the fourth ball but Ali anticipated that pretty well and sliced it over short third man to complete his fifty in 19 balls. But the nightmare for the New Zealand fast bowler wasn't over yet as he was hit for a couple of more fours on the trot.

Ruk jaao Ali bhai 😐 pic.twitter.com/rAkoKNVgIn — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 20, 2022



He bowled the penultimate delivery short and wide to give Moeen Ali enough time to cut that through backward point and then bowled a fuller one, right in the slot to get dispatched through wide of mid-off.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.