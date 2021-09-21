IPL 2021: Virat Kohli shares batting tips with Venkatesh Iyer after KKR beat RCB

In the 31st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets on Monday.

Apart from Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy, it was debutant batsman Venkatesh Iyer who stole the show. His fearless batting and confidence on the field helped him score 41 off 27 deliveries and it also took KKR over the line. The Indore cricketer ended his innings with seven boundaries.

During the match, Iyer impressed KKR fans and viewers as he slammed consecutive boundaries off Yuzvendra Chahal on the last two balls of the 10th over in style to finish KKR’s chase with 60 balls to spare.

Post the match, Iyer was caught getting some valuable batting tips from RCB captain Virat Kohli. Currently, a video of their interaction is going viral on social media.

In the video, Kohli can be heard stressing and emphasizing the need to press forward while countering deliveries to the left-hander.

As per the match, KKR easily chased down the target of 93 in just 10 overs. It was Shubman Gill, who scored 48 and debutant Iyer impressed his team as well as the crowd with an unbeaten 41. While Russell and Chakravarthy took three wickets each.

This win has helped KKR to jump to the fifth position in the points table while RCB remains at the third spot. So far, this is KKR's third win of the tournament from the eight matches played.

KKR will now lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, 23 September.