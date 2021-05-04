IPL 2021: Tournament postponed indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday indefinitely suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season due to the rising COVID-19 cases inside their bio-bubble.
BCCI in its press release said, "The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect."
"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.
"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times."
The announcement came after it was reported by multiple media organisations that Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, and Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Earlier, on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the postponement of the team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.
Also, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi.
BCCI said it "will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants" in IPL 2021.
It also added, "The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Following a bidding war for the South African which was largely dominated by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and RR during the IPL auctions in February this year, Morris was eventually snapped up by the inaugural champions for Rs 16.25 crore, becoming the costliest ever cricketer in IPL history.
Punjab Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 after opting to field, before captain KL Rahul rallied with the top order to cruise to a comfortable victory.
RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi's confidence would be boosted by their thrilling 'Super Over' win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.