IPL 2021: Tournament postponed indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday indefinitely suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season due to the rising COVID-19 cases inside their bio-bubble.

BCCI in its press release said, "The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect."

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times."

The announcement came after it was reported by multiple media organisations that Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, and Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the postponement of the team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

Also, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi.

BCCI said it "will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants" in IPL 2021.

It also added, "The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times."