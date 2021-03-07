IPL 2021 to take place from 9 April to 30 May; six Indian cities to host all matches

The IPL (Indian Premier League) Governing Council on Sunday announced that the IPL 2021 will begin on 9 April and will be held in India across six cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The first match will take place in Chennai between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on 30 May.

In the 2021 season, each team will play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight games each.

"One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage," BCCI said in its statement.

There will be a total of 11 double headers where six teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3.30 pm IST start while the evening games will have a 7.30 pm IST start.

"After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount," BCCI added.

The IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.

