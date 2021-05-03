IPL 2021: Three non-playing members of CSK contingent test positive as COVID-19 rips through league

After the news of COVID-19 positive cases in Kolkata Knight Riders camp, it has been reported that three non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings have also tested positive for the virus.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, CSK's chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner are positive for COVID-19 while the rest of squad returned with negative reports.

The article mentions that those who are positive have taken another test on Monday for confirmation.

“The CSK team will undergo another testing today of those who are found positive. CSK wants to double check the testing reports. Till then, all players have been informed to stay under isolation and further tests will be done on every individual," a BCCI source has told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, InsideSport reports that the five ground staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 were present during Sunday's match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi.

"It’s confirmed that five DDCA ground staff tested Covid positive. They were on duty on the ground on the last IPL Match (RR vs SRH) at Kotla. Since they were on ground duty, there are chances that they must have come in contact with players and team staff,” a DDCA official told the website.

However, DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley has refuted the report, saying "none of the groundsmen on duty" are among the infected.

Earlier in the day, the IPL put out a release saying KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing and their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore which was scheduled for Monday has been postponed.

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest," the statement read.

The Chennai Super Kings team, which is currently in Delhi, was part of the bio-bubble that included KKR in Mumbai.