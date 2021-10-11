Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2021: 'The king is back', Twitter celebrates as MS Dhoni fires CSK into final

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 11th, 2021
  • 0:13:56 IST

One of the best finishers in the game, MS Dhoni rolled back the clock in Dubai on Sunday as he hit three boundaries in the final over to help Chennai Super Kings complete the chase against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

CSK became the first team to reach the final of the ongoing edition with the four-wicket win.

Chasing 173 for victory, Chennai rode on a 110-run second-wicket partnership between Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa (63) but were in trouble after the two departed.

Delhi pace bowler Tom Curran needed to defend 13 off the final over and got Moeen Ali out for 16 on the first ball.

But Dhoni (18) kept his calm to smash three boundaries and take the team home with two balls to spare.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: October 11, 2021 00:13:56 IST

