IPL 2021: 'The king is back', Twitter celebrates as MS Dhoni fires CSK into final

One of the best finishers in the game, MS Dhoni rolled back the clock in Dubai on Sunday as he hit three boundaries in the final over to help Chennai Super Kings complete the chase against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

CSK became the first team to reach the final of the ongoing edition with the four-wicket win.

Chasing 173 for victory, Chennai rode on a 110-run second-wicket partnership between Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa (63) but were in trouble after the two departed.

Delhi pace bowler Tom Curran needed to defend 13 off the final over and got Moeen Ali out for 16 on the first ball.

But Dhoni (18) kept his calm to smash three boundaries and take the team home with two balls to spare.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times 👍 #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 10, 2021

There is no right or wrong it’s about taking a decision standing by it with utmost confidence proving others wrong and yourself right #Dhoni #DCvsCSK — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 10, 2021

Last year - #CSK didn't qualify for the Play-offs for the first time.. This year - #CSK is just one win away from being the Champion.. What a Turnaround by Captain #Dhoni !#IPL2021 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 10, 2021

With AFP inputs