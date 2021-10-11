IPL 2021: 'Thank you for everything' – Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli ends reign as RCB captain

Sunil Narine scored with bat and ball to help Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and end Virat Kohli's hopes of an Indian Premier League title as captain.

Bangalore crashed out of the Twenty20 tournament after losing the eliminator by four wickets in Sharjah with Kohli bowing out as leader of the franchise that has never won the IPL.

Kohli, who had announced at the start of the resumed IPL in the United Arab Emirates that he will step down as captain of the side this season, said he gave his "best".

Narine took four wickets as Kolkata kept down Bangalore to 138-7 and then hit 26 off 15 balls in the team's chase that was completed with two balls to spare.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning run with skipper Eoin Morgan at the other end as Kolkata booked a meeting with Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on Wednesday.

Narine stood out with his off spin as he struck in each of his four overs to send back Srikar Bharat (9), Kohli (39), AB de Villiers (11) and Glenn Maxwell (15).

Narine bowled Kohli with flight and spin as the star batsman walked off for one final time as captain of Bangalore since taking over the role in 2013.

He then bowled South African veteran De Villiers and had the in-form Maxwell caught at short third man.

In reply, openers Shubman Gill (29) and Venkatesh Iyer (26) gave Kolkata a strong start adding 41 before the first wicket fell in the sixth over.

The innings wobbled slightly before Narine, coming in at number five, hit three sixes to ease the pressure.

He was bowled by Mohammed Siraj who also sent back Dinesh Karthik in the same over but Morgan and Shakib kept their cool to take the two-time IPL champions home.

Here are some of the twitter reactions after the match focussing on Kohli.

The end of Virat Kohli's 11-season journey as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. Some forgettable moments, some unforgettable. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 11, 2021

When you pause and think no more Virat the captain in IPL you feel sad. One wanted him to win a title. Just emotionally you wanted him to win. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 11, 2021

Bad luck @RCBTweets ,,,, very well fought though.

We shall miss ua leadership @imVkohli ,,, it isn't an easy decision you have made.

We shall miss you guys in the finals.#RCBfanForever — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 11, 2021

End of an era. Virat Kohli thank you for everything skip. #RCBvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 11, 2021

virat kohli to RCB’s captaincy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oSn4bZhX3R — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 11, 2021

It's the end of the road for RCB at IPL 2021. Harshal one of the biggest positive, ended with 32 wickets. Maxwell the man with the bat, he batted excellently. Biggest disappointment will be Virat Kohli ending his captaincy tenure without a trophy, he absolutely deserved it. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2021

Dear @imVkohli - U have won so many hearts. And you will always remain a king !! Well fought ! I'm sure luck will favour you next season !! We all love you !! #RCB — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 11, 2021

I've given my 120% to this franchise leading the team & will continue to do so as a player. @imVkohli reflects on his journey as @RCBTweets captain. #VIVOIPL | #Eliminator | #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/XkIXfYZMAj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2021

"To me loyalty matters more than other worldly things" -- Kohli on whether he will be playing for RCB next season pic.twitter.com/TBZjBDb8y7 — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 11, 2021

Well what a game of cricket that was! Sunil Narine’s evening. He’s won that game for KKR! Gutted for @RCBTweets being knocked out the tournament in such a close game.

Kohli’s last game as captain as well,hold your head high skip Back stronger next year#KKRvsRCB #ipl2021 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) October 11, 2021

End of Virat Kohli the captain in IPL history, had tough times but always pulled out something special. The memorable moment is qualifying for the final of 2016 IPL. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2021

Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny what he’s done for @RCBTweets & the @IPL

Watching @imVkohli walk away from what has become his last game as captain of #rcb is heartbreaking💔 he’s still one of Greats of the game. Go well, Virat. This is certainly not the end💪 — Bhavna Balakrishnan (@Bhavna__B) October 11, 2021

With inputs from AFP