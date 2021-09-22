IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive, DC vs SRH to go ahead

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan has tested COVID-19 positive in a scheduled RT-PCR test, the Indian Premier League (IPL) said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement clarified that SRH's fixture against Delhi Capitals in Dubai will go ahead as planned.

Natarajan has been isolated from the rest of the squad. Six other members in the SRH camp, including player Vijay Shankar, were deemed to have been close contacts and have also been isolated.

T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19, and is presently in isolation. We wish you a swift and full recovery, Nattu. 🙏 https://t.co/vZDP6gvLLT pic.twitter.com/6x7OSunc7m — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 22, 2021

Team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and nets bowler Periyasamy Ganesan are the members of the support staff who will be kept in isolation.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative," said the IPL statement.