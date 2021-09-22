Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive, DC vs SRH to go ahead

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 22nd, 2021
  • 15:29:00 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan has tested COVID-19 positive in a scheduled RT-PCR test, the Indian Premier League (IPL) said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement clarified that SRH's fixture against Delhi Capitals in Dubai will go ahead as planned.

Natarajan has been isolated from the rest of the squad. Six other members in the SRH camp, including player Vijay Shankar, were deemed to have been close contacts and have also been isolated.

Team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and nets bowler Periyasamy Ganesan are the members of the support staff who will be kept in isolation.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative," said the IPL statement.

Updated Date: September 22, 2021 15:29:00 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: Updated squads of all eight teams for second half of season
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Updated squads of all eight teams for second half of season

Here's the complete updated squads for all eight teams in IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 Phase 2 Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venues, Points Table, When and Where to Watch
First Cricket News

IPL 2021 Phase 2 Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venues, Points Table, When and Where to Watch

Here's the complete schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021 which will be played in the UAE.

IPL 2021: All the changes teams have done before restart of season
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: All the changes teams have done before restart of season

Here are all the changes the IPL 2021 sides have made to their squads before the resumption of the second of the league.