IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Factbox, a side consistently making an impression

IPL titles: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad made their debut in 2013, replacing the Deccan Chargers. Hyderabad have been a fairly consistent side. They started off well making it to the playoffs on their debut but then missed out the next two years before bouncing back hard to lift the trophy in 2016. They have qualified for the playoffs every year since then including a finals appearance in 2018.

Here's how they have fared year on year

How did they fare in the previous season: Sunrisers just about made it to the playoffs on the superior run rate in a three-way tie between them, RCB and KKR. SRH had a better Net Run Rate (+0.608) compared to RCB (-0.172) and KKR (-0.214) as they all finished on 14 points. They finished third in the table. They thumped RCB in the Eliminator. However, they tripped in the next hurdle as they lost to Delhi Capitals by 17 runs in a in Qualifier 2.

Win Percentage: SRH are third in the list of win percentage, winning 53.62 percent of their matches. They have won 65 of their 124 matches and lost 56. They are one of five teams with more wins than losses in the IPL.

Highest Run-getter: David Warner

Warner arrived at the franchise a year after their inception and since then he's been their main driving force, churning out runs season after season. He's scored 3819 runs from 87 innings for SRH at a staggering average of 52.31. He's hit two centuries and 38 fifties and scored at a strike rate of 144.98. Overall, he's the third-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5254 runs from 142 innings at 42.71. Ever since his arrival, he's scored more than 500 runs in every edition. The year 2016, where he played a major role in helping SRH lift the title with his batting and captaincy, was his most prolific as he amassed 848 runs from 17 matches at 60.57.

Highest wicket-taker: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Just like Warner, Bhuvneshwar debuted for the franchise in 2014, and has been a consistent performer in the bowling department, picking up 112 wickets from 90 innings at 22.62. He's been impressive with the new ball as well as at the death and possesses an economy rate of 7.39 and a strike rate of 18.3. He has one five-wicket haul to his name and two four-fers.

Highest individual score: David Warner 126 vs KKR in Hyderabad in 2017.

It's that man Warner again. He owns seven of the top 10 highest individual scores for the franchise - 126, 100*, 93*, 92, 91, 90*, 90.

The highest score arrived in 2017 when he hammered 126 off 59 balls including 10 fours and eight sixes against KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He propelled SRH to 209/3 and they eventually went on to win the match comfortably by 48 runs.

Bouns point: David Warner has hit the fastest century for SRH, off 43 balls. And it came in that same match where he scored 126 against KKR.

Highest team score: 231/2 vs RCB in Hyderabad in 2019

It was a match where Warner and Bairstow went berserk and put on a 185-run opening stand, the highest ever in the history of IPL. Warner scored 100 off 55 balls while Bairstow hit 114 off 56 balls as they clobbered 17 fours and 12 sixes between them in 16.2 overs.

In reply, RCB capitulated to 113 all out. It was their largest victory as well, winning by 118 runs.

Favourite opponent: Kings XI Punjab

SRH have had a wood over KXIP winning 11 of their 16 matches and losing just five. They have their highest win percentage against Punjab winning 68.75 percent matches (For teams against whom SRH has played 10 or more matches).

Bogey team: Chennai Super Kings

SRH have struggled against CSK losing ten of their 14 matches and winning just three. They have the worst loss percentage of 71.42 percent (For teams against whom SRH has played 10 or more matches).

When they played in the UAE: SRH didn't have the best of times in the UAE in 2014, losing three of the five matches in that leg. They didn't qualify for the Playoffs that season, ending sixth in the table. They however came back strong six years later, making it to the Playoffs but losing in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals.

Lesser known facts:

David Warner has scored 1485 runs from 29 innings at an average of 64.57 and a SR of 161.06 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL - the most by any SRH player at a venue in IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 35 wickets from 34 matches at a SR of 22.14 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL - the most by any SRH player at a venue in IPL.

Among players who have scored at least 1000 runs in IPL, David Warner's batting average of 42.72 is the second highest in the league so far.

Warner has scored 52 fifty-plus scores in IPL - the most among all the players.

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IPL 2020 players traded in: None

IPL 2020 Retained players: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad.

Released players: Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Prithviraj Yarra.

Full squad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Check out full schedule of SRH here

Click here to check out the full IPL 2021 Schedule, venues, format and other FAQs