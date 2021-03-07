IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished at the third position in IPL 2020 and will once again be prime contenders for the silverware.
The David Warner-led side will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in its opening encounter on 11 April.
The franchise will play most of their matches in Chennai (5), followed by Delhi (4), Kolkata (3) and Bangalore (2).
Their bowlers have often assumed charge of guiding them towards victory. T Natarajan was a revelation during the last season, while Jason Holder bailed the team out of precarious positions, both with the bat and ball, as soon as he stepped in. Rashid Khan has always been a game changer for the side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ability to move the ball, especially at the front, is well known and he will be looking to get back in touch, come the upcoming season.
With the bat, Warner and Jonny Bairstow make an explosive opening pair. Kane Williamson is often criminally underrated in this format of the game but his performances for the franchise suggest a different story. As far as the Indian batsman are concerned, young Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad showed plenty of promise in the last edition, while Manish Pandey is a proven matchwinner.
Considering their well-rounded unit, SRH only picked up three players ahead of the upcoming edition – Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and J Suchith – with Jadhav being the most expensive of the lot, for Rs 2 crore.
Here's the full schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad:
|Matches
|Date
|Time
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|1
|11th April
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|KKR
|Chennai
|2
|14th April
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|RCB
|Chennai
|3
|17th April
|7.30 pm
|MI
|SRH
|Chennai
|4
|21st April
|3.30 pm
|PK
|SRH
|Chennai
|5
|25th April
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|DC
|Chennai
|6
|28th April
|7.30 pm
|CSK
|SRH
|Delhi
|7
|2nd May
|3.30 pm
|RR
|SRH
|Delhi
|8
|4th May
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|MI
|Delhi
|9
|7th May
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|CSK
|Delhi
|10
|9th May
|7.30 pm
|RCB
|SRH
|Kolkata
|11
|13th May
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|RR
|Kolkata
|12
|17th May
|7.30 pm
|DC
|SRH
|Kolkata
|13
|19th May
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|PK
|Bangalore
|14
|21st May
|3.30 pm
|KKR
|SRH
|Bangalore
Here's the full SRH squad for IPL 2021:
David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
