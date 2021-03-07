Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 7th, 2021
  • 18:00:48 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished at the third position in IPL 2020 and will once again be prime contenders for the silverware.

The David Warner-led side will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in its opening encounter on 11 April.

The franchise will play most of their matches in Chennai (5), followed by Delhi (4), Kolkata (3) and Bangalore (2).

Their bowlers have often assumed charge of guiding them towards victory. T Natarajan was a revelation during the last season, while Jason Holder bailed the team out of precarious positions, both with the bat and ball, as soon as he stepped in. Rashid Khan has always been a game changer for the side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ability to move the ball, especially at the front, is well known and he will be looking to get back in touch, come the upcoming season.

With the bat, Warner and Jonny Bairstow make an explosive opening pair. Kane Williamson is often criminally underrated in this format of the game but his performances for the franchise suggest a different story. As far as the Indian batsman are concerned, young Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad showed plenty of promise in the last edition, while Manish Pandey is a proven matchwinner.

Considering their well-rounded unit, SRH only picked up three players ahead of the upcoming edition – Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and J Suchith – with Jadhav being the most expensive of the lot, for Rs 2 crore.

Here's the full schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad: 

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue
1 11th April 7.30 pm SRH KKR Chennai
2 14th April 7.30 pm SRH RCB Chennai
3 17th April 7.30 pm MI SRH Chennai
4 21st April 3.30 pm PK SRH Chennai
5 25th April 7.30 pm SRH DC Chennai
6 28th April 7.30 pm CSK SRH Delhi
7 2nd May 3.30 pm RR SRH Delhi
8 4th May 7.30 pm SRH MI Delhi
9 7th May 7.30 pm SRH CSK Delhi
10 9th May 7.30 pm RCB SRH Kolkata
11 13th May 7.30 pm SRH RR Kolkata
12 17th May 7.30 pm DC SRH Kolkata
13 19th May 7.30 pm SRH PK Bangalore
14 21st May 3.30 pm KKR SRH Bangalore

Here's the full SRH squad for IPL 2021: 

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Updated Date: March 07, 2021 18:00:48 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: Steve Smith 'really excited' about joining Delhi Capitals, hoping to guide team to maiden trophy
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Steve Smith 'really excited' about joining Delhi Capitals, hoping to guide team to maiden trophy

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions last week.

New Zealand players have been overlooked for second rate Australians in IPL, says former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull
First Cricket News

New Zealand players have been overlooked for second rate Australians in IPL, says former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull

South African-born New Zealander Conway smashed a 59-ball 99 and powered his team to a 53-run win over Australia in the first of five T20 Internationals in Christchurch on Monday.

India vs England: Ben Stokes shouldn't forget his ability to put bowlers on backfoot, says assistant coach Graham Thorpe
First Cricket News

India vs England: Ben Stokes shouldn't forget his ability to put bowlers on backfoot, says assistant coach Graham Thorpe

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said Ben Stokes should not forget that he has the ability to put bowlers on the backfoot as he tried to play down the star all-rounder's apparent struggles against seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.