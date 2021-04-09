IPL 2021 stats preview: Teams finishing in top four most often, phase-wise leading run-getters and more

The 14th season of IPL is finally here, and the excitement is palpable among fans as it will be played in India and that, too at neutral venues. However, it will be played behind closed doors. The 2020 season once again substantiated that IPL is undoubtedly the biggest T20 league in the world.

Speaking of IPL 2020, it was the closest IPL that the fans ever witnessed. However, Mumbai Indians (MI) showed that they are yet again favourites to win the tournament with the kind of players that they have in their starting XI. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be raring to prove that 2020 season was a fluke.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a great auction coming into the IPL while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will bank on their foreign captains to lead from the front.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing under the leadership of Rishabh Pant for the first time and he will be aiming to showcase his leadership skills while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will try and make it to top two with the kind of players they have in the squad for this season.

There have been many records broken and created during each season of IPL but let’s look at few trends and most vital stats that have made the most impact.