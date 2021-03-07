IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore: All you need to know about RCB's squad and full schedule

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made it to the playoffs in IPL 2020 and in 2021, they will aim to go the extra mile and clinch the elusive title.

The Virat Kohli-led side will be playing their first game against Mumbai Indians on 9 April in Chennai.

This year, all the IPL matches are taking place at neutral venues due to COVID-19. The governing body has already stated that there will be no spectators at the venues during the tournament.

"The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament," said the IPL release.

Kohli's team will be desperate for a good show this year. They invested heavily on two foreign players this year to boost their chances. They first grabbed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a whopping Rs 14. 25 crore before winning the bid for New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for Rs 15 crore.

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue 1 9 April 7.30 PM MI RCB Chennai 2 14 April 7.30 PM SRH RCB Chennai 3 18 April 3.30 PM RCB KKR Chennai 4 22 April 7.30 PM RCB RR Mumbai 5 25 April 3.30 PM CSK RCB Mumbai 6 27 April 7.30 PM DC RCB Ahmedabad 7 30 April 7.30 PM PK RCB Ahmedabad 8 3 May 7.30 PM KKR RCB Ahmedabad 9 6 May 7.30 PM RCB PK Ahmedabad 10 9 May 7.30 PM RCB SRH Kolkata 11 14 May 7.30 PM RCB DC Kolkata 12 16 May 3.30 PM RR RCB Kolkata 13 20 May 7.30 PM RCB MI Kolkata 14 23 May 7.30 PM RCB CSK Kolkata

RCB squad for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, KS Bharat

The IPL final will be played on 30 May at the newly-build Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The playoffs will also be played at the same venue with Qualifier 1 and Eliminator schedule on back to back days – 25 and 26 May and Qualifier 2 scheduled on 28 May.

