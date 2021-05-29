IPL 2021: Remaining matches to be conducted in UAE in September-October, confirms BCCI

The remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be conducted in the UAE in the months of September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended on 4 May after multiple players and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 amidst the second wave in India.

The decision to conduct the tournament in the UAE was taken at the BCCI SGM which was held virtually on Saturday where the members unanimously agreed to resume the tournament.

NEWS 🚨 BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE. More details here - https://t.co/HNaT0TVpz1 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nua3e01RJt — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2021

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," the BCCI said in a press release.

The BCCI also authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the release said.

The IPL 2021 was suspended after 29 matches. Delhi Capitals were leading the points table with 12 points from eight matches.