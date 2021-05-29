Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021: Remaining matches to be conducted in UAE in September-October, confirms BCCI

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 29th, 2021
  • 13:56:24 IST

The remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be conducted in the UAE in the months of September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended on 4 May after multiple players and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 amidst the second wave in India.

The decision to conduct the tournament in the UAE was taken at the BCCI SGM which was held virtually on Saturday where the members unanimously agreed to resume the tournament.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," the BCCI said in a press release.

The BCCI also authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the release said.

The IPL 2021 was suspended after 29 matches. Delhi Capitals were leading the points table with 12 points from eight matches.

Updated Date: May 29, 2021 13:56:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Varun Chakravarthy reeling from 'weakness and dizziness' after recovering from COVID-19
First Cricket News

Varun Chakravarthy reeling from 'weakness and dizziness' after recovering from COVID-19

Chakravarthy said he is still not fit for intense training.

Perception has changed, people now believe I can do well in Test matches, says Axar Patel
First Cricket News

Perception has changed, people now believe I can do well in Test matches, says Axar Patel

Axar Patel took 27 wickets from three matches in his debut Test series.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey leaves for Australia via Doha
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey leaves for Australia via Doha

Following an RT-PCR test, Michael Hussey had returned negative for COVID-19 on Friday, paving the way for his departure in the early hours of Sunday.