IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Factbox, the perennial underdogs

IPL titles: 1

Rajasthan Royals started the IPL in style as the Shane Warne-led side stunned everyone to lift the championship in 2008. Since then, however, they have remained the perennial underdogs, failing to repeat their maiden success. They have been very inconsistent and made to the playoffs only thrice in the next 10 years. In between, they were suspended for two years following the spot-fixing sage.

RR had ended as runners-up in the Champions League Twenty20 in 2013.

Here's how they have fared year on year

How did they fare the previous season: Rajasthan had another poor season as they ended last in the table. Inconsistencies in the batting and bowling department hurt them and they could garner just six wins in the campaign. In 2019, they had finished seventh in the table.

Win Percentage: Rajasthan are among five teams that have won more matches than they have lost. However, the gulf between wins and losses has narrowed down significantly. They have won 79 of their 161 matches and lost 77 with two ending in No Result. Out of the three Super Overs they have been a part of, they have won two and lost one. They have a win percentage of 50.62.

Highest Run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been RR's highest-run getter so far with 2810 runs from 93 innings at 34.26. He has a strike rate of 122.65 and has scored two hundreds and 17 fifties. However, this season he will don the Delhi Capitals jersey.

Among the current RR players, Sanju Samson is the highest run-getter with 1907 runs from 75 innings at 28.04. He has a strike rate of 136.21 and has scored one hundred and ten fifties.

Highest wicket-taker: Siddharth Trivedi

It may come as a surprise but medium pacer Siddharth Trivedi, who last played for the franchise in 2013 before being suspended for one year for not reporting approaches by a bookie during the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013, is the highest wicket-taker for RR. He scalped 65 wickets from 75 innings at 29.29. He had one four-wicket haul, an economy rate of 7.58, and a strike rate of 23.1.

Among the current crop, pacer Jofra Archer has the most wickets - 46 from 35 innings at 21.32. His economy rate is 7.13 and strike rate is 17.9.

Highest individual score: Ben Stokes 107 not out vs Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi in 2020

This was Stokes' maiden IPL century. Chasing 196, the England all-rounder lost his opening partner Robin Uthappa early. But he remained unflustered and hit 14 fours and three sixes en route 107 off 60 balls. He added an unbeaten 152 runs for the third wicket with Sanju Samson as RR cruised to an eight-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

Highest team score: 226/6 vs KXIP in Sharjah in 2020

Bonus Point: RR hold the record for the highest run chase in the league. They chased down 224 against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah in 2020, winning by four wickets with three balls to spare. They bettered their own record set earlier where they chased down 215 against Deccan Chargers in the 2008 edition at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Favourite opponent: Punjab Kings (Formerly Kings XI Punjab)

Rajasthan have their best win percentage against KXIP (Now Punjab Kings) - 59.52 (For teams against whom RR has played 10 or more matches) with 12 wins from 21 matches and eight losses with one match lost in Super Over.

Bogey team: CSK have had a wood over Rajasthan Royals. RR have lost 14 of the 23 matches played against them and won 9 and have the worst loss percentage 60.86 percent (For teams against whom RR has played 10 or more matches)

When they played in the UAE:

Rajasthan Royals had a roller-coaster ride in the UAE in 2014. They started off with a win but then lost their way with two losses and then again got back on track to end the leg on a positive note with two consecutive wins making it three wins and two losses from five. They didn't end up qualifying for playoffs in that campaign, ending fifth.

When they returned in 2020, they had an even worse time, finishing last in the group with just six wins from 14 matches.

.Lesser known facts:

Rajasthan Royals have never made it to the final after the inaugural edition where they won the tournament.

RR have had the most hat-trick takers in the league: 4 - Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal.

Royal were a part of the first-ever tied match in IPL history, against KKR at Cape Town in 2009. They won the match in the one-over eliminator.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 1100 runs at an average of 39.29 in IPL at Sawai Mansingh Stadium - the most by any RR batsman at any venue in IPL

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Kariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Aakash Singh

IPL 2020 players traded in: None

IPL 2020 Retained players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye.

Released players: Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa (Traded out to CSK).

Full squad:

Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomor, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube, KC Cariappa, Chetan Sakariya, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

