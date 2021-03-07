IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

Rajasthan Royals finished last season at the bottom of the table with 12 points from their 14 matches. Although they had same number of points as Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, their net run rate was -0.569, lowest among all the eight teams.

Inconsistency was a big factor last season and the form of some of the key players also played a part in their disappointing campaign. But there were a few bright sparks, like the performance pacer Jofra Archer and the emergence of youngsters like Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag.

Steve Smith, captain of the team last season was let go this time and Indian batsman Sanju Samson will lead the side in the upcoming season.

Apart from Smith, the likes of Tom Curran, Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas were also released by the franchise.

At the auction, Rajasthan went big, spending Rs 24.20 crore on buying players. South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris was snapped up by the franchise at Rs 16.25 crore, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the league. They spent Rs 4.4 crore on Shivam Dube while Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 1 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 75 lakh), KC Cariappa (Rs 20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs20 lakh) will also feature for the team this season.

They will open the campaign in the new season against Punjab Kings on 12 April.

Here's RR's schedule:

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue 1 12 Apr 7.30 pm Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Mumbai 2 15 Apr 7.30 pm Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Mumbai 3 19 Apr 7.30 pm Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 4 22 Apr 7.30 pm Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 5 24 Apr 7.30 pm Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 6 29 Apr 3.30 pm Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Delhi 7 02 May 3.30 pm Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 8 05 May 7.30 pm Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Delhi 9 08 May 7.30 pm Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Delhi 10 11 May 7.30 pm Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 11 13 May 7.30 pm Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 12 16 May 3.30 pm Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 13 18 May 7.30 pm Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Bangalore 14 22 May 7.30 pm Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Bangalore

Full squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomor, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube, KC Cariappa, Chetan Sakariya, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.