IPL 2021 quiz: Test your knowledge on tournament history and records

IPl 2021 is upon us with the first match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore scheduled to take place on 9 April at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Like last year, this season the teams will be staying in a bio-bubble which makes it doubly tough for the players to perform. While the tournament has returned to India, fans will still remain out of the stadiums as the second wave of the coronavirus has hit the country leading to a rise in the number of daily cases.

The challenge is huge for organisers to pull off the event with some players testing positive as well as support staff and stadium officials. However, the tournament will go on as scheduled.

Mumbai Indians will be looking for their third successive title and their sixth in total. The Rohit Sharma-led side begin their campaign on 9 April against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers who have never won a title. Needless to state that the first game itself will be a high-octane contest.

The next 50 days are packed with IPL entertainment as we build up to the tournament, why not try a quiz to warm up for the ride.

Take our IPL quiz here: