Cricket

IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Sunrisers Hyderabad's 2020 campaign?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 4th, 2021
  • 19:24:50 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) enjoyed a memorable campaign in IPL 2020, just about qualifying for the playoff stages with an incredible last-gasp win over Mumbai Indians in the very final league game of the season. After winning their first match of the knock-outs by six wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they were eventually eliminated by runners-up Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebarte win during match 56 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 3rd November 2020. Photo by: Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate a win against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, UAE. Sportzpics

The David Warner-led side will look to improve on their third-placed finish this season, and they kick off their bid for silverware with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 11 April. SRH will play most of their matches in Chennai (5), followed by Delhi (4), Kolkata (3) and Bengaluru (2).

But before we can move on to the upcoming season, let's see how well you remember SRH's IPL 2020 campaign. Test your knowledge (and memory) in our quiz.

