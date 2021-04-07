IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Royal Challengers Bangalore's 2020 campaign?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured a disappointing campaign in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, failing to impress in the second half of the tournament and being knocked out in their very first playoff match after qualifying by the skin of their teeth.

RCB's struggles in the IPL are well-documented, with the Virat Kohli-led side consistently failing to deliver when it counts, despite having exciting names in their ranks. This time around, they will be hoping to rid themselves of the tag of perennial underachievers, and finally win a long-overdue trophy. Of course, that's easier said than done, and RCB will have their task cut out from the very beginning as they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament's lung opener.

With the new season just around the corner, let us revisit RCB’s 2020 campaign in the quiz below. Think you’re a fan? Let’s see how many you get right!