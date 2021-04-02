IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Rajasthan Royals' 2020 campaign?

Rajasthan Royals had a season to forget in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. They finished bottom of the standings with 12 points from 14 games played in UAE. The Royals come into the 2021 season, scheduled to start from 9 April, with two consecutive editions without making the last-four.

Royals started well in the 2020 season before suffering a blip and a reasonable comeback was not enough to take them to the playoffs. The starting XI was chopped and changed regularly as Steve Smith's captaincy came under question.

But how well do you remember the RR season? Test your knowledge (and memory) in our quiz.