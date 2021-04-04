IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Punjab Kings' 2020 campaign?

Kings XI Punjab Punjab Kings had a mixed bag of a season in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by KL Rahul, the then-KXIP played a Super Over to start the season and then were involved in a string of defeats followed by wins. The wins, however, couldn't circumvent the poor results to begin the campaign. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Mohamed Shami emerged as the standout performers in the campaign. Despite six wins in the league stage, KXIP couldn't go over the line into the playoffs. And they very well should have.

Punjab Kings enter the 2021 campaign at home in a new avatar and with a new ambition. They've only made the playoffs twice - in 2008 and 2014 - and will hope for a better showing this time around. The season gets going against Rajasthan Royals on 12 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.