IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Mumbai Indians' 2020 campaign?

Barring a shaky start that saw them start their season with a loss, Mumbai Indians (MI) were miles ahead of the rest of the teams as they successfully defended the title to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) for an unprecedented fifth time.

MI, who have traditionally known to be slow starters, began the season with two defeats in their first three games including a Super Over heartbreak. However, unlike some of the previous seasons, Mumbai didn't wait until the middle of the season to script a turnaround as they collected five wins on the trot to jump right back on top of the table.

The season saw a see-saw battle between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals for the top spot, although the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi outfit fizzled out towards the end of the league stage to allow Mumbai to finish No 1. Mumbai then beat Delhi convincingly in both Qualifier 1 as well as the final to seal yet another, and perhaps one of their easiest title victories.

Ahead of the 2021 season that kicks off with the defending champions taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on 9 April, let us revisit MI's 2020 season in the quiz below: