Cricket

IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Delhi Capitals' 2020 campaign?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 6th, 2021
  • 17:51:32 IST

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had an excellent run in IPL 2020, impressing in the league stage and comfortably making the playoffs, before faltering at the last hurdle and losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. This time around, the Ricky Ponting-coached unit will look to go one step further, and claim their first-ever Indian Premier League title.

DC players enter to the field of play during match 42 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 24th October 2020. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI

While DC have recruited wisely ahead of the season, bringing in the likes of Steve Smith and Umesh Yadav to add even more experience to the squad, they have had a bit of misfortune in terms of injuries, with captain Shreyas Iyer set to miss the tournament due to a dislocated shoulder. In his absence, Rishabh Pant will be taking over as captain, and will lead the team in their opening match on 10 April against the Chennai Super Kings.

With the new season just around the corner, let us revisit DC’s 2020 campaign in the quiz below. Think you’re a fan? Let’s see how many you get right!

