IPL 2021 Qualification scenarios: What MI, KKR, RR, PBKS need to do to make playoffs

With seven games left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) round robin stage, it is time to assess the qualification scenarios for the playoffs.
On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to make the next stage. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) solidified their quest to move on to the playoffs. In that attempt they will be competing with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Only Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are completely out of contention. [IPL 2021 points table]
KKR (13 matches played, 12 points, NRR: +0.294)
Eoin Morgan-led KKR are the best placed to move into the playoffs. On 12 points after beating SRH, their net run rate bolsters their chances of edging the rest of the contenders. They face Rajasthan on Thursday and a win will likely ensure at least a fourth place finish.
Even if they lose, they can squeeze through provided MI and RR don't go beyond 12 points. For that, MI will have to beat RR and then lose to SRH. With all three teams on 12 points, KKR will qualify due to their better NRR.
Fixture: KKR vs RR on Thursday (7 Oct)
PBKS (13 matches played, 10 points, NRR: -0.241)
Punjab have a mathematical chance to reach 12 points but realistically can't leapfrog KKR on the net run rate. For PBKS to qualify, they will have to pummel table-toppers CSK and then hope KKR lose heavily against RR. Additionally, they will have to hope no other team makes 14 points.
Fixture: PBKS vs CSK on Thursday (7 Oct)
RR (12 matches played, 10 points, NRR: -0.337)
Rajasthan need to win both their remaining fixtures to have a chance. Given their remaining matches are against Mumbai and Kolkata, wins would effectively rule both teams out.
However, if they win one of the two, and are locked on 12 points, their inferior net run rate won't help their cause.
Fixtures: RR vs MI (5 Oct), RR vs KKR
MI (12 matches played, 10 points, NRR: -0.453)
MI and RR are in the same position. They, too, have 10 points with two games remaining. And they, too, have a poor net run rate. Even if they win both their games but if KKR beat RR, and move to 14 points, they're out of contention unless they are able to produce a massive 100-plus run wins.
Fixtures: MI vs RR, MI vs SRH
